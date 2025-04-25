Veer Pahariya performs dad duties for his furry child in fun VIDEO; sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor think he’s a ‘menace’

Veer Pahariya’s love for his pet dogs is best known to his ardent fans. Recently, the Sky Force debutant took to his social media and dropped an adorable video of babysitting his fluffy friend. While he performed his dad duties, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor think he’s a ‘menace’. Check it out!

Born in a prominent family, Veer Pahariya made his acting debut with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor went on to become the internet’s most-loved handsome hunk with thousands of followers on social media. On April 25, 2025, he dropped a cute clip featuring his adorable furry friend.

In the video, the actor can be seen performing his daddy duties while sweating it out at the gym. Veer included his pet dog in his workout session and definitely had a blast with him. Sharing the video, Pahariya penned, “On Daddy Duty.”

Veer Pahariya babysits his pet dog:

Soon after, many took to the comments section and showered love on the two cuties. Among them were the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who couldn’t resist commenting on the adorable video. While the Mili actress penned, “Nepo the menace”, The Archies debutant shed happy tears on seeing the dog’s haircut.

Celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, singer Sophie Choudry, and actress Anusha Dandekar thought the video was too cute to handle.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor comment on Veer Pahariya’s video:

For the unknown, Veer has always been fascinated by the entertainment industry and was influenced by many B-town actors. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the newcomer shared that growing up, he was inspired by Akshay Kumar. Having said that, he is also a big fan of Hrithik Roshan.

“There has been a bit of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh; I think their performances have inspired me. But I have loved sir’s (Akshay Kumar) career trajectory and how versatile he is. I think he is the only actor who has excelled in most of the genres,” Veer expressed.

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, the actress is currently busy with filming multiple projects. First up is Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Presented by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan. Next up, she has Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, which arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025. As for Khushi, she was last seen in Nadaaniyan with debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan.

