Nysa Devgan is ‘Blueprint of Kajol’ in gorgeous butter yellow maxi dress

90s Bollywood icon Kajol posted pictures of her and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan, captioning, "Am I her blueprint or is she mine?” Well, Kajol’s genes tried so hard, but no one can answer that question. However, one thing’s for sure—Nysa did get those striking facial features from her mom, which are evident in her newest look. The star kid flaunted a butter yellow maxi dress and looked ravishing. Let’s dissect Nysa’s look.

Remember those Bollywood romantic and groovy party songs from the 2000s? Well, the point is—heroines back then infused westernized dress sense in desi fashion in those music numbers, serving the quirkiest looks of all time. One such look was styling a dupatta with bodycon dresses. What an iconic fashion trend. Well, Nysa Devgn seems to have revived that trend as she styled a full-length maxi dress with a matching dupatta. And let’s just say that she made us Nostalgic for Kajol from the Y2K era.

Devgn’s firstborn adorned a stunning dress in the season's favorite color, Butter yellow, and melted hearts with her awe-inspiring flair. The full-length dress featured spaghetti straps with a plunging neckline, serving as a swoon-worthy statement look. The cinched bodice hugged Nysa’s form gracefully, while the scalloped neckline added sultry vibes to her fit. The gown further draped Devgan’s silhouette elegantly up to the thighs before subtly cascading into a flared silhouette.

The pièce de résistance of her dress was her sheer dupatta, which she draped around her neck. The ends of the dupatta featured silk tassels, further accentuating its Y2K appeal. Put together, Nysa’s outfit delivered ethereal vibes.

Apart from her heartfelt smile, Nysa accessorized her look with huge pearl earrings and a diamond tennis bracelet that gorgeously complemented her poised and alluring look.

For her makeup, the stunning brown girl adorned a glowy-glam with bronzed-up base and flushed-up cheeks. She adorned brown eyeshadows and winged eyeliner, perfectly accentuating her eyes. With a generous amount of highlighter, a party-night vibe to Nysa’s look. The nude pink lips were the perfect pick for this sway, while the gloss added its own charm to her face.

Tossing her luscious and long hair, Nysa Devgan delivered heart-pounding looks, leaving us smitten.

