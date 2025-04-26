Mohanlal and Shobana recreate Oru Vallam Ponnum magic after 20 years in these BTS pictures from song shoot of Thudarum

Thudarum has been grabbing all the limelight since its release. The Malayalam drama seems to have hit the right spots with the audience. The emotionally driven film is also receiving love for the Mohanlal and Shobana pairing after so many years.

And now, in unseen behind-the-scenes pictures shared by dance choreographer Brinda Gopalan, the two veteran stars can be seen in the middle of a song shoot. Well, the actors are reuniting for a dance number together after 20 years.

Check out the pictures here:

For the untold, Mohanlal and Shobana have delivered some of the most iconic dance songs in the past, including Oru Vallam Ponnum, Vaisakha Sandhye, Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya, Maleya Lola and so many others.

Agree or not, the two actors have remained an iconic part of Malayalam cinema for so many decades and the fact that they are returning once more on-screen has already caused quite a bit of a stir among audiences.

Coming back to Thudarum, the film also stars Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Prabha and others.

The storyline of the movie revolves around a good old taxi driver, Shanmughan, who showcases an unnerving passion towards his car. He takes extremely good care of it and is in some ways obsessed with it.

However, the climax of the story arrives when Shanmughan’s taxi goes missing one fine day, leaving him to grapple with the truth and unearth what actually went wrong, thereby landing on a sinister matter buried underground.

Speaking about the box office collections of the film, it started off fairly well with a steady pre-booking rate and thereafter went on to churn out success with the first day, first show itself.

