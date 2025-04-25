Gen Z actor Vedang Raina flexes his biceps wearing a perfect Summer outfit in a sleeveless tee and comfy pants

After garnering nationwide attention and praise for his spectacular performance in the movie Jigra, Vedang Raina has been spotted multiple times sporting noteworthy outfits. Whether it's his showstopping ethnic looks or debonair three-piece suits, the Gen Z actor knows how to turn heads. His recent look was no different, as he flaunted a casual summer staple, looking effortlessly cool and handsome. Here’s a closer look at his latest style:

On a mission to end plastic pollution alongside fellow supporters, Vedang Raina wore a breezy outfit perfect for the scorching summer heat. The gentleman sported a black tank top with a closed crew neckline and sleeveless design, flexing his biceps and winning hearts with every glance.

The actor paired his simple tank top with straight-fit, slightly faded black pants, exuding undeniable "Munda Kukkad Kamaal Da" vibes. The Gen Z pants, cinched at the seam and flared at the bottom, showcased fine menswear tailoring.

Together, the dark-themed outfit radiated a charming and suave aura.

Maintaining his laid-back look while effortlessly blending into the crowd, Vedang Raina completed his style with classic black and white shoes, adding a touch of charm to his understated ensemble.

The Gen Z hero accessorized his outfit with an old-school steel watch. The silver chunky watch, featuring a small square dial and metal strap, added to his old-world charm.

To complete his look with style and panache, the Archies actress threw on narrow sunglasses, a trendy accessory popular among Gen Z fashionistas.

Despite sporting a new-age, trendy ensemble, it was Vedang's vintage hairstyle that left his fans swooning. The actor flaunted a retro heartthrob look, with his gelled hair side-swept and styled in natural waves, adding an attractive and voluminous touch.

Gen Z stars like Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Rohit Saraf are consistently delivering modern styles, serving ultimate men’s fashion inspiration, and we’re here for it.

