When Life Gives You Tangerines' Park Bo Gum jokingly reveals being 'hurt' by co-star Lee Jun Young's THIS behavior; find out

Park Bo Gum, who won hearts as When Life Gives You Tangerines' Yang Gwan Sik, is currently hosting a late-night music show called The Seasons. In the latest episode of the show, he invited his fellow co-star from his latest drama, Lee Jun Young, along with actress Jung Eun Ji. While having a casual chat with each other, the host and Jung Eun Ji revealed a habit of Lee Jun Young, which also made Park Bo Gum joke about making him a little sad, as reported by K-media outlet TenAsia.

In the April 25 episode of KBS 2TV’s The Seasons – Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile, Lee Jun Young and Jung Eun Ji were invited to promote their upcoming rom-com, Pump Up the Healthy Love. Throughout the episode, the three of them talked about various things, including the host's previous meetings with the guests during their K-pop idol days and his first proper interaction with them. It was during then that Park Bo Gum opened up about his disappointment regarding one issue, including the Weak Hero Class 2 star.

Talking of their time as co-stars of Netflix’s My Name Is Gabriel, Park Bo Gum said, “We didn’t have overlapping scenes while acting, which was disappointing." He expressed happiness at having Lee Jun Young as a guest on his show, saying, "It’s so nice to finally meet like this." Lee Jun Young replied, “We met twice, at the wrap party and at the script reading," which made the host jokingly recall a sad incident. Park Bo Gum replied, “I remember exchanging numbers. I sent a message saying, ‘It was nice meeting you,’ but never got a reply."

He mentioned thinking, "Maybe I had the wrong number, but after the meeting yesterday, I realized the number was right.” Park Bo Gum then made Lee Jun Young flustered with his fun remark, “I was a little hurt (due to no reply to text). But you must have been busy. I should’ve knocked more, maybe even called and said, 'It’s me'." Lee Eun Ji also joined in, saying that the actor often left her on read. A nervous Lee Jun Young tried to defend his act, saying that he rarely checked his texts and had over 999 unseen messages on Messenger.

