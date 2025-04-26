Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh led film's next destination of shoot is THIS after wrapping Mumbai schedule?

After acing the role of a dedicated cop in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Ranveer Singh jumped on to film Aditya Dhar’s next directorial, Dhurandhar. The team has finally wrapped their Mumbai shoot schedule. According to the latest updates, they will now be heading to Amritsar for the last leg of filming the upcoming entertainer. Read on!

Advertisement

It’s been a year since Ranveer Singh has been filming for his next film, Dhurandhar. The actor visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with director Aditya Dhar to seek blessings from the Almighty before starting it. Now, a report by India Today suggests that the team has wrapped their Mumbai schedule, which was being shot at Madh Island. Soon, they will be heading to Amritsar for its next phase.

An anonymous source told the publication that the Madh Island schedule went smoothly. Moreover, a lot of important sequences were completed, including some high-intensity moments that are central to the film. The insider further shared that the locations in Amritsar have been locked. “The team is excited about shooting there. It’ll bring a whole new energy and texture to the film,” said another source.

Earlier this month, a report published in Mid-Day stated that the Mumbai schedule primarily focused on some high-octane action sequences. For it, the production design team recreated the backdrop for these sequences in a controlled environment in Andheri. Additionally, Ranveer has been putting in extensive prep to deliver some sharp scenes.

Advertisement

Dhar’s Dhurandhar will feature Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Yami Gautam, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshaye Khanna had also joined the team for the upcoming action thriller. An industry insider informed that Khanna and Ranveer share a very interesting dynamic in this feature film, and Dhar is looking forward to bringing their chemistry to the spectacle. “Akshaye is impressed with the writing of Dhar’s next and has come on board the film,” the source added.

Sharing more details of the project, a reliable informed told us, “It’s a tale inspired by true events, and will feature Ranveer as one of the most important agents in the history of R&AW. Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in the present times and is excited to step into the world of this action thriller.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Are you excited for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar? Ranveer Singh joined hands with Aditya Dhar for their upcoming action thriller movie, Dhurandhar. Are you looking forward to watching the film on the big screens? Yes No

ALSO READ: Don 3: After Kiara Advani steps out of Ranveer Singh-led actioner, THIS YRF Spy Universe actress has come on board?