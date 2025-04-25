Inside Ananya Panday’s Chanel closet with Rs 1,00,221 statement earrings

Ananya Panday was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Chanel. And although we’re immensely proud, this news didn’t take us by surprise. Reason?—Ananya’s proliferating impact from her showbiz talent, her impeccable fashion sense, and her love for Chanel.

The diva has so many luxury pieces from the French brand, it was a task to curate them all. But we anyway did, to present to you a list of Ananya Panday’s top 10 Chanel items. You’re welcome, and let’s dive straight in:

Advertisement

4 Chanel Bags

Caution! Panday’s gorgeous Chanel bag collection might fill you with envy. The diva has a knack for styling her Chanel bag with any outfit and for every occasion. Starting with her top-handle bag, which she flaunted on one of her international trips, came with a price tag of a whopping Rs 6 lakh.

Another showstopper piece from her Seychelles trip was the mesh clutch bag from the brand, which cost around Rs 3 lakh.

Being a travel girl, a backpack is an essential. Ananya, being a luxuriophile, picked a Chanel backpack worth Rs 5 lakh approx, for one of her airport looks.

Unlike her sophisticated Chanel bags, the Call Me Bae actress boasted a vibrant floral Chanel Small Flap Bag for a quirky photoshoot. Surprisingly, this high-end piece is the most expensive bag in the list, with a price tag of Rs 7.8 lakhs.

Please view the images sequentially from left to right.

Advertisement

4 sartorial pieces

Being a Chanel muse, Ananya Panday picks the brand’s outfits for different occasions—from promo looks to travel excursions. For her trip to Seychelles, which was literally Chanel-coded, Panday flaunted a sultry maroon and white scarf from the brand as a top and served some next-level travel fashion inspo.

When the Kesari 2 actress was announced as Chanel’s brand ambassador, the internet was swamped with her white co-ord pics. This outfit was the brand’s tweed cropped jacket and matching mini skirt, exuding ‘material-girl’ vibes.

Ananya’s other Chanel look was a quirky loungewear from the brand. For this look, the CTRL actress adorned a tank top and high-rise flared pants awashed with floral and the brand’s monogram motifs.

For the Opening Season Ballet Gala at the Palais Garnier for Chanel Spring Summer 2025, the actress wore a black embellished dress from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection, proving why she's a red-carpet favorite.

Advertisement

Please view the images sequentially from left to right.

Earrings

Believe it or not, Ananya Panday’s statement earrings come with a price tag of Rs 1,00,221. The fashion-forward diva adorned golden-accented crab plus heart appliqué earrings for one of her beach looks.

A Belt

Not your usual leather belt, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress flaunted a sleek Chanel belt over a sarong for her Seychelles trip. The stunning belt featured the brand’s monograms embroidered end-to-end, delivering high-fashion-but-make-it-tropical vibes.

We’re already gobsmackingly impressed by Ananya Panday’s Chanel collection. Now that she is the ambassador of the French brand, we’re sure there will be more opulent pieces making their way to Panday’s fashion treasure.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani's 5 black outfits that are perfect for last-minute party plans