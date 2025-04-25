Resident Playbook Ep 5-6 Spoiler: Go Yoon Jung, Shin Shi Ah and others stir up drunken chaos

Medical drama Resident Playbook will be back with its next episode this weekend. Ahead of that, its drama production team shared some exciting deets regarding the upcoming episodes through the release of a new spoiler video on April 24. It gives a sneak peek of the chaos the first-year OB-GYN residents are going to create, along with a special cameo from one of the parent drama's beloved cast members—Yoo Yeon Seok.

In the episode 5-6 preview of Resident Playbook, Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Kang Yoo Seok (Ul Jae Il) and others finally enjoy a relaxing evening, playing games and unwinding during a team dine-out. During that time, Oh Yi Young gets extremely drunk and falls asleep in the washroom. Loud banging on the door then wakes her up and she somehow manages to reach the table to munch on dried pollock. However, under the influence, she ends up at Hospital Playlist veteran An Jeong Won's (Yoo Yeon Seok) table.

To find out whether he escorts her to her table or if it leads to further chaos, watch episodes 5 and 6 on Netflix or TVING on April 26 and 27 (Sat, Sun) at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST). Among the other drunk doctors, we have Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah), who calls her boyfriend to complain that he doesn't pick up her calls. He counters by saying she does the same and dumps her. The other two first years—Ul Jae Il and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji)—are sober till now.

Ul Jae Il plays ‘guess the K-pop song’ with his seniors and fans are thrilled at the mention of songs like TWICE's Cheer Up and LE SSERAFIM's Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife. He even does the chorus choreography of the popular tracks. Fans speculate that now we will have special cameos from Um Jae Il's ex-HI BOYZ bandmates, Yeonjun and Soobin (TXT members).

While Ul Jae Il and the other two first-year residents enjoy themselves in their own ways, a diligent Kim Sa Bi is busy discussing a complex pregnancy surgery case with super senior Professor Seo Jung Min (Lee Bo Ryun).

