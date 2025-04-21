Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 11: Basil Joseph-led black comedy remains super steady; adds Rs 1 crore on 2nd Sunday

The Malayalam black comedy Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, is doing very well at the box office. Directed by Sivaprasad, the film also maintained a steady run during its second weekend, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics.

Maranamass adds Rs 1 crore to the tally on 2nd Sunday; cume crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Produced by Tovino Thomas Productions, Maranamass opened with Rs 1.05 crore on its release day. The movie further witnessed a firm hold and collected Rs 1 crore, Rs 1.20 crore, Rs 1.35 crore, and Rs 1.30 crore from Day 2 to Day 5, respectively, wrapping the holiday period at Rs 5.90 crore. The movie kept attracting the audience and slowly started showing better trends than its rival release, Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the lead.

The movie collected Rs 7.65 crore in its opening week and then marched into the second weekend with a steady hold. The Basil Joseph starrer collected Rs 75 lakh each on Day 9 and Day 10. According to the estimates, it raked in another Rs 1 crore today on Day 11, bringing the total cume to Rs 10.85 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Seeing its strong and steady hold at the box office, the Tovino Thomas' production venture emerged as a Sleeper Hit in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass in Kerala are as follows:

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 10.85 crore

Watch Maranamass Trailer:

Maranamass in cinemas now

Maranamass is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

