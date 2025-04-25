BLACKPINK's Lisa's collaboration with Maroon 5 confirmed? Idol shares behind-the-scenes teaser clip of next big project

Speculation is heating up across the internet after BLACKPINK’s Lisa teased what appears to be her next big project, and fans believe it could involve none other than American pop-rock group Maroon 5.

On April 25, 2025, Lisa took to Instagram Story to post a short behind-the-scenes video from an undisclosed set. The brief clip featured her wearing a sleek grey leather jacket, lace gloves, and sporting dark blonde hair, paired with a moody, atmospheric audio snippet. No caption or explanation accompanied the video, but the dramatic visuals and vibe were more than enough to stir up widespread curiosity.

Immediately after the story went live, eagle-eyed fans began connecting the dots, many linking Lisa’s teaser to recent cryptic uploads by Maroon 5. Just two days earlier, on April 23, the band had posted a photo featuring a silhouetted man and woman standing on a rooftop, gazing out at a sprawling cityscape.

While the figures were intentionally kept ambiguous, fans quickly speculated that the man was likely Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and the woman bore a striking resemblance to Lisa. The stylish posture, feminine frame, and hair color aligned with her latest look, leading to a flurry of fan theories.

Adding more fuel to the rumors, Maroon 5 dropped another Instagram post on April 24: a carousel of behind-the-scenes images from a filming location. The photos featured no artists, but showcased high-end camera gear, lighting setups, and a pair of red and black high heels. Though the content offered no confirmation, fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between Lisa’s teaser and the band’s recent posts.

Lisa’s sudden post also arrives at a time when Maroon 5 has confirmed new music is on the way. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Levine revealed that the group is preparing for a major comeback, including the release of a brand-new album and a global tour. This announcement has led many to believe that Lisa could be involved in one of their upcoming tracks, possibly as a featured artist or lead in a music video.

While BLACKPINK has previously collaborated with major Western artists such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez, a potential team-up with Maroon 5 would be a fresh and surprising pairing. As expected, fans across social media erupted with excitement. Some fans expressed their overwhelming anticipation for what could be another global crossover, while others praised Lisa’s fierce visuals from the teaser.

Meanwhile, some fans have taken a more cautious approach, waiting for official confirmation. Still, there’s no denying the collective buzz surrounding the possibility of a Lisa and Maroon 5 collaboration, especially as both artists are known for reinventing their image and sound with each new release. Currently, no official statements have been made by Lisa’s management or Maroon 5’s representatives. However, fans remain on high alert, eagerly refreshing social media in hopes of more clues or an official reveal.

