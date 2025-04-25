Shraddha Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit: 4 ethnic style outfit ideas to totally slay at family parties

When it comes to slaying at any kind of event, Bollywood icons undoubtedly top the fashion watchlist. If you have a family gathering coming up and are completely clueless about finding the right outfit for the night, fret not, Tinsel Town divas have some serious inspiration for you. Borrow these four fabulous outfits from the wardrobes of Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor to discover the perfect blend of ethnic fashion and contemporary style.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor loves embracing quirky styles, and she made no exception when she styled this beautiful saree with a twist. She chose an elegant traditional silk saree in a bright orange shade and paired it with a black blazer for a bold, modern touch.

Flaunting her styled curly locks, she opted for a simple yet radiant makeup look. With a nude base, she added a hint of highlighter and completed the look with a bright red lip shade.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is a true diva when it comes to slaying ethnic styles. Serving the perfect party-night inspiration, she paired a tailored blazer with a dhoti-style skirt. Embracing the ideal shades for summer, she chose a soft beige color palette for the ensemble.

The star styled her hair in a sleek bun, letting a few soft strands frame her face. For makeup, she kept it minimal with a hydrated, dewy base. A touch of blush and eyeshadow added subtle definition, while a swipe of mascara and a pink lip shade beautifully tied the look together.

Karisma Kapoor

One look at Karisma Kapoor’s social media is proof enough that she loves fashion and showcasing the next best fit. For one of her appearances on reality TV, she wore a graceful black mesh skirt with silver embroidery, paired with a lightweight grey blazer top featuring a hook closure.

She styled her hair in a half-ponytail, letting the rest fall naturally over her shoulders. Keeping her makeup on the simpler side, she opted for a nude base. To elevate the look, she added heavy mascara and eyeliner, a touch of bronzer, and completed it with a nude lip shade.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon’s style screams “minimal, but keep it classy.” For one of her ensembles, she donned a chic ethnic pantsuit in beige. She paired wide-legged trousers with a cropped top and layered the look with a lightweight blazer.

She styled her hair in a sleek bun and completed the outfit with a pair of brown heels. Opting for a contoured makeup base, she kept it elegant with a touch of blush and illuminator. Accentuating her eyes with mascara, she finished the look with a bold dark red lip shade.

