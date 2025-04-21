Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Kerala Day 11: Naslen's sports drama continues to dominate; grosses Rs 2.75 crore on 2nd Sunday

Malayalam flick Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead role, is doing an exceptional business at the box office. The Khalid Rahman-directed sports drama continued its lead over the other Vishu 2025 releases even in the second weekend. The movie registered another banger business day at the box office today, on the second Sunday.

Alappuzha Gymkhana grosses Rs 2.75 crore on Day 11; crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Released on April 10, Alappuzha Gymkhana kickstarted its box office journey by collecting Rs 2.65 crore on Day 1. The Naslen movie further witnessed a superlative trend and stormed Rs 20 crore plus in its opening week. It kept luring the audience and entered the second weekend by grossing Rs 2.30 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Day 10.

As per estimates, Alappuzha Gymkhana added another Rs 2.75 crore to the tally today on its Day 11, taking the total cume to Rs 30.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Going by the trends, the movie will keep scoring big in the coming days too and end up being a big success at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 30.20 crore

Watch Alapuzzha Gymkhana Trailer:

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

