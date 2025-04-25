Aditi Rao Hydari enters her vanity van wearing micro mini bubble skirt and it is perfect summer staple

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently papped wearing a red bubble skirt with a casual t-shirt, exuding effortless chic vibes. Hopping into her vanity van, Aditi adorned a laid-back outfit which was equal parts cool and cutesy. She boasted a lightweight and breezy pink textured skirt with a bright red bubble skirt, making the outfit look noteworthy and stand out. Styling her fit with chunky and sporty white shoes, the actress’s look was more about ‘academia meets anime’ vibes.

Advertisement

The fashion maven kept it minimal and effortless with her bubble skirt look and flowy pink tee, making it a perfect commute staple for summer. The actress has a knack for turning even basic everyday outfits into a statement with trendy fashion pieces, and her red bubble skirt is a testimony to that.

Keeping up with her cool and casual vibe, Aditi Rao Hydari skipped any accessory for this fit and just flung on black sunglasses. She ditched any makeup and flaunted her flawless skin. With a sleek updo, the diva flaunted her center-parted hair and neatly brushed it back into a messy bun.

Despite being understated, the Heeramandi actress’s outfit was significantly amped up by her white chunky shoes. The voluminous accessory complemented the miniskirt’s billowy vibes, making her look playful and peppy.

Ditching the mainstream white bubble skirt, Aditi Rao Hydari went for the red shade, amping up the quirk of her fit. Styled with a lighter-hued pink shirt, the Jubilee actress maintained a subtly monochromatic silhouette, delivering a street-chic look.

Advertisement

The Bubble skirt dates back to the 1980s, when this quirky but chic staple was adorned by fashionistas. The bubble skirt was all the rage back in the 80s, from common folks to legends like Princess Diana embracing this skirt for different occasions. However, the neo-vintage form of this trend has taken a more minimalist and demure angle as celebrities are styling it in sophisticated solid colors.

ALSO READ: Korean fashion takes over India: Looking at the influence of K-dramas and K-pop trends on desi wardrobes