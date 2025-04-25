Vidya Balan pairs Rs 1,13,800 Gucci bag with coolest shirt and Gen Z flared pants

Retro, Ace Jewel Thief Jaat Box Office Ground Zero Box Office Unni Mukundan, Thudarum FDFS Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Superboys of Malegaon Jewel Thief Jacqueline Fernandez Ajith Kumar anniversary

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Apr 25, 2025  |  04:38 PM IST |  3K
Vidya Balan just proved that sarees are not the only fashion staple she can pull off; her Gen Z styles are noteworthy as well! Looking cool and peppy in a new-age fit, Balan sported a loose sweatshirt and denim blue jeans, dishing out streetwear styling inspo. And not just that, her accessories for this fit screamed laid-back fashion too. How to style her trendy look? Let’s see…

Smiling gleefully on a sunny day, Vidya Balan made a rare off-duty appearance and got papped in a chill, breezy outfit. The actress wore a loose-fitting, faded gray sweatshirt, which was a great pick to look effortlessly cool. The oversized pick boasted a kangaroo pocket, reimagining winter-fashion vibes in the scorching summer heat. With a closed neckline and full sleeves pulled to the elbow, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress exuded super chill vibes. 

Vidya Balan paired her off-duty sweatshirt with trendy blue denim jeans, creating a relaxed silhouette. The navy blue jeans in a flared pattern delivered a Gen Z-coded fashion look that was equal parts vibey and comfy. 

Although the Shakuntala Devi actress kept her outfit low-key, her arm candy for this look was high on fashion. Vidya carried a Gucci Supreme tote bag, which is listed with a price tag of Rs 1,13,800 on a luxury resale platform, Luxury Helsinki. The top-handle tote bag comes with an all-over print of the brand’s iconic monograms. 

Keeping up with her cool-girl aesthetic, the Jalsa actress wore a stack of vibrant beaded bracelets, a trending accessory staple adorned by Gen Zs. She also flung on square-lens Korean sunglasses with soft pink frames and brown-tinted lenses, adding a pop of color to her muted shades outfit. 

The actress paired her outfit with chunky white sliders, adding a statuesque appeal to her form. 

Lastly, Vidya Balan tossed her long hair in side-swept open strands to deliver effortless-chic vibes.

Credits: Varinder
