WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash takes over internet as she cheers for cricketer during latest IPL match

The dating rumors between Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been rife for quite some time now. While the duo has not confirmed their relationship, the popular social media influencer is often seen accompanying the cricketer during his matches. Most recently, her video from the stands cheering for Chahal has gone viral on the internet.

Sunday, April 20, witnessed a nail-biting match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chandigarh. Apart from the gripping series, it was the presence of Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, that caught everyone’s attention. The popular influencer was present in the stands to extend her support to the cricketer.

The viral videos and pictures on social media showed her clapping and cheering for Chahal after he took a pivotal wicket by dismissing Rajat Patidar. The moment of overjoy was captured on camera and went viral minutes later, reigniting speculation about their rumored relationship.

Take a look

The speculations about a blossoming romance between Mahvash and Chahal caught fire after they were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match together in Dubai. Both of them looked visibly comfortable in each other’s company. The buzz intensified after a recent Instagram story posted by the cricketer, where he was seen holding a bouquet of red roses with a wide smile.

According to internet users, the story initially tagged Mahvash, but it was deleted moments later. However, screenshots of the post quickly went viral on the internet, leaving their followers and fans all the more intrigued.

On the other hand, Mahvash was earlier seen cheering for Yuzvendra Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, as they faced off against Chennai Super Kings.

She even posted pictures from the stadium on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you, @yuzi_chahal23,” with sparkle and evil eye emojis, leaving everyone wondering if they confirmed the relationship.



Yuzvendra Chahal was previously married to Dhanashree Verma, a popular choreographer and social media influencer. After getting married in 2020, nearly five years into their marriage, they decided to part ways and officially got divorced in March earlier this year.

