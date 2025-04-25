Slowly and Intensely filming: Song Hye Kyo appears visibly frail in leaked BTS pic with Gong Yoo from K-drama set

Gong Yoo and Song Hyo Kyu's highly anticipated upcoming drama, Slowly and Intensely, has made waves after rare behind-the-scenes images were leaked. Both Gong Woo and Song Hyo Kyu's scenes sparked a flurry of discussion across social media platforms.

In the leaked photos, Song Hye Kyo is sporting a dramatically short hairstyle, tailored for her role as Min Ja. Her appearance, marked by a simple khaki jacket and a no-makeup look, contrasts sharply with the glamorous styles she's known for in past dramas.

Some questioned if it was truly Song Hye Kyo, while others remarked on how much thinner she appeared compared to her role in The Glory, where she also shed weight for her character.

In her previous interviews, Song Hye Kyo mentioned the extreme measures she took for this role, including surviving on just a few slices of bread each day. Her dramatic weight loss has caught the eye of fans, who are eagerly anticipating how her transformation will impact her portrayal of Min Ja in the series.

Her co-actor, Gong Yoo, is seen wearing a similar khaki puffy jacket, holding a piece of paper, likely a script or dialogue copy, with his hair parted in the middle as usual.

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s and 1970s Korean music industry following the Korean War, Slowly and Intensely explores Min Ja's journey from a troubled childhood to finding both passion and opportunity in music. Alongside her is Dong Gu, played by Gong Yoo, who portrays her childhood friend and emotional anchor. As the two chase their dreams in the music world, a slow-burning romance begins to unfold.

Apart from Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo, actors Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Jeong Woo, and Cha Seung Won will play key roles in the Netflix series.

Slowly and Intensely, penned by Noh Hee Kyung, a friend of Song Hye Kyo. This marks Song Hye Kyo's third project with Noh Hee Kyung, but it is her first collaboration with Gong Yoo. Slowly and Intensely is expected to be a 22-episode series and will be released in 2026.

