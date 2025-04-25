4 Korean hairstyles for girls inspired by Bollywood celebs Priyanka Chopra, Khushi Kapoor, and others

The Bollywood industry never falls behind when it comes to flaunting the latest trends. Embracing the Korean wave, tinsel town divas have joined the trend in the most fashionable ways. Here's how stars like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Khushi Kapoor have incorporated K-beauty into their everyday looks and styled Korean bangs.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a true fashionista, effortlessly showcasing the latest styles. She’s embraced Korean and curtain bangs multiple times, proving she knows how to pull them off. In one look, she left her hair untied to highlight her naturally wavy locks with this popular Korean cut.

She paired the hairstyle with a cropped denim jacket over a light grey tank and dark green joggers. For footwear, she wore white slip-ons adorned with silver studs.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is a true trendsetter in Bollywood, always impressing with her style choices. During a vacation look, she sported stunning curtain bangs, elevating the style by letting her hair flow freely, looking effortlessly adorable.

She styled this cut with a white deep halter-neck top, accessorized with a simple necklace and bracelet. In another look, she paired a red corset top with blue hot pants and white chunky sneakers.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the OG style icon of Bollywood, continues to set trends. For one of her films, she embraced bangs and later showcased the look on social media, pairing it with an ethnic ensemble.

Opting for a contemporary twist, Katrina styled her bangs with a yellow collared blouse and a pink saree. She added a unique touch to her look by pairing the outfit with white sneakers.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, a Gen-Z fashion inspiration, recently shared her love for Korean trends on social media, flaunting her curtain bangs. She paired the hairstyle with a black deep-neck top and wide-legged blue denim.

Accessorizing with a minimal clover necklace and stacker bracelets, she kept her hair open. Her makeup featured a contoured look, complemented by blush and a glossy nude lip, completing the chic ensemble.

