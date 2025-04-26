Anurag Kashyap gets notice from Surat court over Brahmin remark; here's what happened

Renowned filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap recently faced backlash over his controversial comment about the Brahmin community. The remark has sparked legal action, leading to a summons from a Surat court, requiring his appearance on May 7.

As per a report in IANS, following a complaint over the filmmaker’s controversial statement about the Brahmin community, the JMFC court in Surat has issued a summons directing him to appear on May 7.

The report stated that a Surat lawyer, Kamlesh Rawal, filed a complaint against him and the notice was issued following that. Rawal presented Anurag Kashyap’s social media posts and his subsequent apology as evidence, which the court accepted before issuing the notice. The filmmaker or his lawyer must appear in court on May 7. Failure to do so could result in a unilateral decision from the court.

Rawal also opened up on the matter while speaking with IANS. He shared that Anurag's controversial remark about the Brahmin community had sparked a response from Aditya Dutta, who urged Kashyap to refrain from such remarks. In retaliation, he allegedly questioned the achievements of the Brahmin community.

Following this, Rawal filed a formal complaint in the Surat court, citing multiple sections of the law. After reviewing the documents, the court issued a notice for Kashyap to appear on May 7. In addition to the Surat complaint, RTI activist Atish Tiwari has also filed a separate complaint against him in Mumbai.

Earlier, a user commented on Anurag Kashyap’s post saying, “Brahmins tumhare baap hain. Jitna tumhari unse sulgegi utna tumhari sulgaayenge.” (Brahmins are your fathers. The more you mess with them, the more they will burn you). In response, Kashyap wrote, “Brahmin pe main mootoonga... koi problem?” (I will urinate on Brahmins... any problem?)

This controversial remark quickly sparked widespread backlash from netizens. After the backlash, the filmmaker and actor took to social media and apologized for his controversial remark about the Brahmin community, admitting his anger had led him to cross a line.

He further expressed regret, acknowledging the hurt caused to his family, respected intellectuals, and the community itself, many of whom had contributed to his life. He also promised to work on controlling his emotions and communicating things in a thoughtful manner in the future.

