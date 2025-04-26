Reese Witherspoon ‘Never Liked' Blake Lively for her 'Cold, Dismissive and Downright Rude' Behavior; Report

Reese Witherspoon’s alleged feud with Blake Lively surfaced amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. An insider told RadarOnline.com that the Legally Blonde actress “never liked” the Gossip Girl alum and even shaded her at one point.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, revealed that Witherspoon has never been a fan of A Simple Favor actress.

“Reese still doesn’t like her. She never did. Blake’s been cold, dismissive, and downright rude to people Reese respects — and Reese doesn’t forget that kind of thing,” Shuter added.

The Morning Show actress even shaded Lively in 2011 after the latter’s alleged nude images were leaked online. The Big Little Lies actress attended the MTV Movie Awards that year and took to the stage to accept the Generation Award.

In the ceremony, held a few weeks after the nude photo scandal, Witherspoon didn’t hesitate to take a dig at her industry mate. “When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed,” she said.

“And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people,” she added. We wonder if Witherspoon tried to make a light out of the situation, or was it simply out of spite?

When the explicit snaps surfaced on the internet, Lively’s team responded by calling the pictures “100 percent fake.” They also alleged at the time that the actress never took naked pictures of herself.

Shuter’s source has claimed that Witherspoon "meant" what she said in her MTV Movie Award speech. “She didn’t like the way Blake handled herself, and she’s not the only one in town who feels that way,” he added.

Nonetheless, Lively seems to be shrouded in controversies with old feuds resurfacing as she awaits her trial with It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, set to commence on March 9, 2026.