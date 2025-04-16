EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee signed cult classic Satya for THIS amount and it will surprise you

Satya (1998) is a critically acclaimed Indian film directed by Ram Gopal Varma, known for its gritty portrayal of Mumbai's underworld. The film, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in a breakthrough role as the intense gangster Bhiku Mhatre, became an iconic piece of Indian cinema. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Hansal Mehta revealed a fascinating detail about the movie's casting: Bajpayee was signed for the film for just one rupee.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Hansal Mehta candidly revealed, "Manoj ko maine, Manoj ko maine Rs 1 signing diya tha us film ke liye, bohot sharaab pee ke usko, usko diya tha. Anurag (Kashyap) ko bhi diya tha Rs 1, Saurabh (Shukla) ko kuch nahi diya tha, aur ultimately Sourabh ne write kiya, Anurag was supposed to be part of the writing but he did not, he got busy Satya by then and then."

(I gave Manoj a signing amount of Rs 1 for that film, after drinking a lot of alcohol, I gave it to him. I also gave Anurag Rs 1, but I didn’t give anything to Saurabh, and ultimately, Saurabh wrote it. Anurag was supposed to be part of the writing, but he didn’t; he got busy with Satya by then and then.)

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee reflected on his early career, revealing that he did not have a solid footing in the industry when he signed Satya. He mentioned that he was merely taking on small roles and struggling to make a living. According to him, Satya was the turning point that shaped his career.

The film's success brought him critical acclaim and opened doors to numerous opportunities. Bajpayee shared that after Satya's massive success, he started receiving substantial roles, gaining respect in the industry, and securing access to major production houses.

However, despite the newfound fame, Bajpayee admitted that adjusting to it was challenging. He explained that he was uncomfortable with the attention and privileges. On the work front, Manoj will be next seen in the new season of Raj and DK's highly anticipated show The Family Man.

