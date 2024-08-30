8 Krystal Jung dramas that highlight her versatility as an actress

Krystal Jung, who is known as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group f(x), has also made a name for herself in the K-drama industry. With a variety of roles, the artist has skillfully showcased her range and acting skills. Here, a list of Krystal Jung’s dramas has been curated which explores her long career. From strong supporting roles to the leading woman, let’s look closer at the celebrity’s gradual journey to stardom.

8 best Krystal Jung dramas that prove her acting prowess

1. The Heirs

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Krystal Jung

Director: Kang Shin Hyo

Runtime: 20 episodes, 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2013

The star-studded K-drama that follows the lives of privileged high school students who are heirs to their families' businesses. Krystal Jung plays Lee Bo Na, a wealthy, confident girl and the ex-girlfriend of the male lead, Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho). Despite her initial jealousy, Bo Na's character is charming and adds a refreshing, lighthearted touch to the intense drama. The artist displayed promising potential in the world of acting very early in her career, garnering attention from fans.

2. My Lovely Girl

Cast: Rain, Krystal Jung, Cha Ye Ryun, Kim Myung Soo (L)

Director: Park Hyung Ki

Runtime: 16 episodes, 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Drama, Music

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

My Lovely Girl centers on a music producer, Lee Hyun Wook (Rain), who is haunted by his girlfriend's death. He encounters Yoon Se Na (Krystal Jung), an aspiring music producer who also happens to be his late girlfriend's sister. Intertwining the healing power of music with a heartwarming romance, Hyun Wook and Se Na help each other overcome their pasts in the story.

Advertisement

Krystal Jung’s portrayal of Yoon Se Na is both vulnerable and strong, making her relatable to the audience and endearing.

3. The Bride of Habaek

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, Krystal Jung, Gong Myung

Director: Kim Byung Soo

Runtime: 16 episodes, 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

This fantasy K-drama follows the story of Yoon So Ah, a neuropsychiatrist who carries the weight of a tremendous financial burden while running her own practice. Her family has been tasked with serving Habaek, a reincarnated water god, for generations, and So Ah is reluctantly drawn into fulfilling this obligation. As Habaek interacts with the human world, he starts developing feelings for So Ah, which complicates their relationship.

4. Prison Playbook

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho, Krystal Jung, Lee Kyu Hyung

Director: Shin Won Ho

Runtime: 16 episodes, 90 minutes per episode

Genre: Black Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

Krystal Jung notably received praise for her role in this series as Ji Ho, the devoted girlfriend of Kim Je Hyuk (Park Hae Soo), a baseball star who ends up in prison after a violent incident. The show's story provides a unique perspective on life behind bars, focusing on the lives of prisoners and prison officers. The drama's mix of humor, humanism, and poignant moments makes it a standout in the genre.

Advertisement

5. Player

Cast: Song Seung Heon, Krystal Jung, Lee Si Eon, Tae Won Suk

Director: Go Jae Hyun

Runtime: 14 episodes, 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Action, Crime

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

Player is an action-packed crime drama about a team of skilled individuals who come together to take down corrupt criminals. Krystal Jung portrays Cha Ah Ryung, a role that highlights her versatility by being a stark contrast to the characters she has played before.

Cha Ah Ryung is a savvy driver with a troubled past who becomes a vital member of the team. Her character is fierce and independent, and her driving skills are unmatched, making her a crucial asset in the group’s heists.

6. Search

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal Jung, Moon Jeong Hee, Yoon Park

Director: Im Dae Woong, Myung Hyun Woo

Runtime: 10 episodes, 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Military

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

The K-drama follows a special search team tasked with investigating mysterious deaths in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Krystal Jung plays Son Ye Rim, a highly capable and intelligent lieutenant who works alongside the male lead, Yong Dong Jin (Jang Dong Yoon). As they uncover the truth behind the incidents, they face supernatural threats and battle their own fears. Krystal delivers a strong performance as a tough yet compassionate soldier, showcasing her range.

Advertisement

7. Police University

Cast: Cha Tae Hyun, Jung Jin Young, Krystal Jung, Hong Soo Hyun

Director: Yoo Kwan Mo

Runtime: 16 episodes, 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Crime, Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The series revolves around a seasoned police university professor with 20 years of experience in crime detection and a computer hacker who enrolls as a first-year student at the university. As they meet again in the university, chaos ensues. However, Krystal Jung plays the role of Oh Kang Hee, who has always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

8. Crazy Love

Cast: Kim Jae Wook, Krystal Jung, Ha Joon, Yoo In Young

Director: Kim Jung Hyun

Runtime: 16 episodes, 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

Crazy Love is a quirky romantic comedy about the chaotic relationship between a genius CEO, Noh Go Jin (Kim Jae Wook), and his secretary, Lee Shin Ah (Krystal Jung). After learning that she has a terminal illness, Shin Ah decides to take revenge on her arrogant boss, leading to a series of hilarious and heartwarming events. Krystal Jung’s comedic timing, along with her heartfelt performance, makes the show worth watching.

The above-mentioned Krystal Jung K-dramas range from the mystical and romantic realms of The Bride of Habaek to the intense and thrilling world of Search. Her ability to adapt to various characters and genres is remarkable. Each role not only showcases her versatility but also adds depth and nuance to the stories she brings to life.