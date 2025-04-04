9 unforgettable photos of Manoj Kumar that capture his legacy in Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema with his patriotic films and remarkable performances. Over the years, he has attended several prestigious events, receiving honors and celebrating milestones with family and colleagues. Here are nine memorable photos of Manoj Kumar that will always be cherished.

At Isha Koppikar’s Sangeet Ceremony (2009)

Manoj Kumar was seen at the sangeet ceremony of Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar in Mumbai on November 27, 2009. The veteran actor attended the event to celebrate the actress’s special occasion with other members of the film industry.

Honored at Power Brands-BFJA Awards (2019)

The legendary actor attended the Power Brands-Bollywood Film Journalist's Awards (BFJA) in 2019 at Hotel Novotel in Juhu, Mumbai. His presence at the event shed light on his continued influence in Bollywood, even decades after his prime.

With Family at Isha Koppikar’s Wedding Reception (2009)

On November 29, 2009, Manoj Kumar attended the wedding reception of actress Isha Koppikar in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his wife Shashi Goswami and son, Kunal Goswami, sharing in the joyous occasion and celebrating with the newlyweds.

At Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s Wedding

Manoj Kumar, along with his wife, was present at the wedding of actress Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. The couple joined the festivities, showing their support for the bride and groom.

Receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015)

One of the most prestigious moments in his career was receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015. The honor was presented by then-President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi, recognizing Manoj Kumar’s invaluable contributions to Indian cinema.

With Aruna Irani (2006)

A special moment captured on April 30, 2006, featured Manoj Kumar alongside actress Aruna Irani. The two shared a strong connection in Bollywood, having worked together in several films.

Honored at the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony

Manoj Kumar was recognized at the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The event celebrated his exceptional journey in the film industry and his legacy as an actor and filmmaker.

At Dabangg Special Preview (2010)

The veteran actor attended a special preview of Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Dabangg with his family in Mumbai on September 6, 2010. His presence at the screening showed his continued interest in Bollywood’s evolving cinema.

With Yash Chopra at Immortal Memories Event (2009)

On December 24, 2009, Manoj Kumar was seen with legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra during Immortal Memories, an event dedicated to honoring veterans of Indian cinema. The moment captured the bond between two icons of the industry.

