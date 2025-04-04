Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles in UNSEEEN pic from Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday bash with fam; don’t miss rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Boney Kapoor, and other close friends and family members flew to Jamnagar to celebrate Shikhar’s birthday. Now, an unseen picture from his 28th birthday celebration is going viral on social media. Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were also seen standing close to each other in the photo.

In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were seen sitting on the floor with their pet dog, sharing a cozy moment. Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina appeared close to each other as they posed standing nearby.

The Dhadak actress' father, Boney Kapoor, was also part of the celebration, along with several other friends and family members. Going by the image, the party seemed to follow a white and black theme.

The picture gives pure family goals and we cannot stop looking at it. Meanwhile, Janhvi and Shikhar have been in a relationship for a while now, and they’ve never hesitated to express their affection publicly. The two are frequently seen visiting temples together and consistently show up to support one another during significant occasions.

Previously, the rumored couple was also seen vacationing with Janhvi’s father, actor and producer Boney Kapoor, further hinting at their close bond.

The duo frequently engages with one another on social media, often posting sweet photos and leaving heartfelt comments.

Their connection dates back to their school days, transitioning from teenage crushes to a serious relationship. Their love story began in 2016 while Janhvi was attending École Mondiale World School, but the relationship hit a pause when she left for Los Angeles to pursue higher education.

The Roohi actress has spoken honestly about the highs and lows of her relationship with Shikhar, revealing that they went through several breakups and reconciliations.

She admitted that during her teenage years, she would often end things with him almost every month, attributing it to hormonal fluctuations, only to get back together soon after.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster, this on-and-off dynamic ultimately brought them closer and deepened their connection.

At the screening of Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan in April 2024, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a necklace bearing the name "Shikhu," a nickname for Shikhar Pahariya. The subtle yet significant accessory further fueled confirmation of their relationship.

