Test Ending Explained: Here’s how R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth starrer sports drama resolves in the end

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the movie.

The film Test, starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, was released on April 4, 2025. As the much-anticipated film debuts directly on OTT, audiences can stream it on Netflix.

Touted to be a sports drama, the movie primarily focuses on the lives of three individuals—Saravanan, Kumudha, and Arjun. It takes us through the struggles they each face and the personal battles they must overcome.

Saravanan, aka Sara, is a scientist who graduated from MIT in Boston with dreams of creating a revolutionary hydrofuel to replace traditional energy sources. However, due to a lack of funds and support, he faces significant challenges in bringing his vision to life.

Amidst these struggles, his wife, Kumudha (played by Nayanthara), desires to have a child but feels that her husband has let go of his project. As she encounters complications in conceiving, she becomes increasingly frustrated with the apparent disinterest Saravanan shows toward their future family plans.

Finally, Arjun Balakrishnan, a Test cricketer once coached by Kumudha’s father, is facing his own set of challenges. As his position on the team becomes uncertain, he resorts to extreme measures to secure his place in the squad.

As tensions rise, Saravanan, in a moment of desperation, takes Arjun’s son hostage. In exchange, he demands that Arjun intentionally lose the upcoming Test match against Pakistan. Saravanan, driven by his need to protect his own future and that of his wife, attempts to manipulate the situation and orchestrate a match-fixing scheme.

Initially, Saravanan uses questionable methods to secure funding, which brings temporary happiness to his wife. However, as greed takes over, he spirals further down the wrong path, demanding that Arjun lose the Test match against Pakistan in exchange for his son’s safety.

In a surprising turn, Arjun refuses to comply, angering Saravanan to the point of rage. Just as Saravanan is on the verge of losing his sanity, Kumudha steps in from behind and strikes him with a cricket bat, putting an end to his destructive plans.

