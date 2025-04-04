Salman Khan mourns demise of ‘true legend’ Manoj Kumar; Shah Rukh Khan says ‘You will always be Bharat to us’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Manoj Kumar, one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, passed away today, April 4, 2025. After the news of his demise surfaced, many members of the film industry expressed their grief on social media. Now, Salman Khan has mourned the loss of a 'true legend.' Shah Rukh Khan also penned a heartfelt note calling him 'Bharat.'

Salman Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared his tribute to Manoj Kumar. He wrote, “Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories…”

Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet read, “Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us.”

Earlier, Aamir Khan paid homage to Manoj Kumar’s legacy and offered condolences to his family. In a statement, he shared, “Manoj Kumar was not just an actor and filmmaker; he was an institution. I have learned so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes, which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

In a tweet on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness about Manoj Kumar’s passing. He said, “He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films.” The PM noted that the Kranti actor’s works ignited national pride and continue to inspire everyone. “My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he added.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Rohit Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, and many other Bollywood celebrities shared special posts on social media to express their grief.

Manoj Kumar was 87. He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

