A Killer Paradox actor Son Suk Ku reveals comedian Jang Do Yeon is still his ideal type

A Killer Paradox and My Liberation Notes actor Son Suk Ku, during a recent episode of the web entertainment show Salon Drip 2, broadcasted on March 12 disclosed that comedian Jang Do Yeon remains his ideal type.

Son Suk Ku talks about his ideal type in Jang Do Yeon

In the episode, Jang Do Yeon expressed her excitement about Son Suk Ku's upcoming visit. She voiced concerns about potential awkwardness and prepared to guide the conversation toward professional topics like work and acting goals. However, Son Suk Ku encouraged a more casual and playful exchange. He emphasized his willingness to engage boldly in entertainment, even welcoming tricky and awkward questions.

In response to Jang Do Yeon's question about any alterations in his ideal type, Son Suk Ku reiterated his earlier declaration made on a different variety show, where he had identified Jang Do Yeon as his ideal type.

He affirmed, "It remains unchanged. I am drawn to individuals who are cheerful and entertaining," demonstrating his steadfast fondness and inclination toward individuals with vibrant and humorous personalities.

More about Son Suk Ku

Son Suk Ku is a multifaceted artist involved in theatre, television, and film, serving as an actor, art director, and short film director. Following his graduation from the Methodica Acting Studio for Film & Theater (later transferring to the Vancouver Institute of Media Arts), he returned to his hometown where he secured minor roles in theatre productions and eventually landed lead roles in independent films. In 2014, he ventured into art direction and stage acting, notably rewriting scripts for the 5th stage play Love is Burning, adapted from Sam Shepard's Fool for Love. His drama debut came in 2017 when he was cast in Netflix's second season of Sense8. He made his directorial debut with a segment of the anthology film Unframed in 2021.

Advertisement

His portrayal of a villain in the 2022 sequel of The Outlaws, titled The Roundup earned him recognition, winning the Best New Actor award at the 42nd Korean Association of Film Critic Awards and the Best Actor award at the Brand of The Year Awards 2022. In 2023, he parted ways with SBD Entertainment upon the expiration of his exclusive contract. Subsequently, in 2024, he co-founded the production company Stannum Co., Ltd.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jeon Do Yeon on why she and Jung Kyung Ho fit for Crash Course in Romance, reason she was hooked