Son Suk Ku steps down from Hong Sisters’ next after Alchemy of Souls; In Talks for Nine Puzzle with Kim Da Mi

Actor Son Suk Ku whose fame reached new heights following his portrayal of Mr.Gu in JTBC drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ was approached to lead Hong Sisters’ next project. Called ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’, it was meant to be a romance drama, where the actor was courted to act in the role of A-list actor Joo Ho Jin who falls in love with his interpreter named Cha Shin Hye. However, as per the latest reports, Son Suk Ku has decided to not appear in the drama after initially positively considering it.

Son Suk Ku with Kim Da Mi

Furthermore, it was revealed that the actor had joined talks for a different drama. ‘Nine Puzzle’, is an upcoming crime-mystery drama led by Narco-Saints Director Yoon Jong Bin. He has also previously worked on movies like Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, Kundo: Age of the Rampant, and The Spy Gone North. Reportedly, Son Suk Ku will take on the role of Han Saem, a police detective. Meanwhile, it was also revealed that actress Kim Da Mi has been approached for the role of Yi Na.

About Nine Puzzle

The show will follow a girl named Yi Na, who is the sole witness in a murder case that took place years ago. After she grows up, Yi Na becomes a criminal profiler as ten years have passed since the incident. She joins forces with a detective named Han Saem, who secretly suspects her to be the murderer in question.

Son Suk Ku’s agency confirmed the actor’s departure from ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ saying that the actor decided to not appear after long discussions. Meanwhile, they also confirmed that Son Suk Ku is in talks to take on the role of Han Saem, and is positively reviewing the same, however, nothing has been confirmed so far.

Kim Da Mi’s agency United Artists Agency (UAA) gave a similar response saying that the actress is reviewing the script after receiving the offer to star in ‘Nine Puzzle’. Her last small screen role was in the SBS K-drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ alongside Choi Woo Shik.

