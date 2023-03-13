EXCLUSIVE: Jeon Do Yeon on why she and Jung Kyung Ho fit for Crash Course in Romance, reason she was hooked

If you’re wondering how good can 50 look, take a long peek at South Korean superstar Jeon Do Yeon who has been the name and face behind many award-winning characters, having been in the industry for over three sparkling decades now. Some of her latest picks include those in TV shows like ‘Lost’ where she played a ghostwriter struggling to come to terms with her life and an upcoming Netflix film ‘Kill Bok Soon’ where she acts as a legendary killer. Her last movie was ‘Emergency Declaration’ where although brief, her appearance as minister Sookhee was memorable. And it does not end there, Jeon Do Yeon as Nam Haeng Seon, the former national handball player turned banchan shop owner, has been receiving a lot of love from the masses for her beloved romance opposite ‘Hospital Playlist’ fame Jung Kyung Ho.

Jeon Do Yeon in Crash Course in Romance

Actress Jeon Do Yeon is a marvel of the Korean acting industry. She spoke to Pinkvilla about why she chose the latest one. Her character is being celebrated by peers just as much as the audience for its relatability, genuineness and stellar display of acting. Talking about her equation with her character and more, check out the full responses below.

Jeon Do Yeon’s Interview

Crash Course in Romance is essentially your return to the romance genre after over 15 years. Why did you think this was the right time to take up this role? What part of the script hooked you?

This drama has what I was looking for, which is a bright storyline. I loved how positive and brave Haeng Seon was even though she had to give up her dreams for her brother and nephew. It hooked me to this script.

You play the role of a mother to your sister's daughter. If in real life too, you had to take care of an acquaintance's child, how would you as Jeon Do Yeon approach the situation? Would you set aside your life's goals too?

Children are precious. If I had to push my goals aside for them, I would do so and devote myself to the life that is given. I believe I will live somewhat like Haeng Seon and do some things differently from her.

Nam Haeng Seon and Choi Chi Yeol seem an unlikely but fitting pairing. Why do you think they are the right match for each other? Do you and actor Jung Kyung Ho also share similar differences in real life?

I believe it is because Haeng Seon and Chi Yeol came out to be admirable characters. I don’t know about Jung Kyung Ho and me, but I assume we have some parts alike.

Nam Haeng Seon is always seen putting others' feelings, well-being and opinions before her own. Do you think she has acquired this trait over time and how do you think people should or not do this in real life?

I believe you define your own happiness. One good thing about Haeng Seon is that she does not show off her sacrifice nor force others to acknowledge it. She just passionately continues on with her life. This makes her shine.

