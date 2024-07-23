ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin reacts to report on 'stealing' NewJeans members from Source Music; Alleged chat with shaman revealed

ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, has been recently accused of 'stealing’ NewJeans members from Source Music, who originally recruited the members. However, she has responded to the allegations, revealing that they are not true, and will be taking legal action on the matter.

Min Hee Jin reportedly 'stole' the members of NewJeans from Source Music

On July 23, 2024, Dispatch released an exclusive report shedding light on the behind-the-scenes efforts and challenges leading to the formation of the popular K-pop group NewJeans. According to the report, Source Music's CEO, Seo Seong Jin, played a pivotal role in assembling the group.



The detailed report highlights that Seo Seong Jin was instrumental in casting the members of NewJeans. Kim Minji was selected in 2018, while Pham Hanni was chosen through the Plus Gobble Audition in November 2019. Kang Haerin was discovered on the street the same month, despite being a trainee at another agency at the time.

Haerin’s mother subsequently contacted Source Music, leading to her signing with the agency in February 2020. Danielle, a former YG trainee, joined Source in July 2020. The final member, Hyein, was recruited after Seo Seong Jin personally persuaded her parents, leading to a contract signed in January 2021. Source Music initially planned for the group's debut in the third quarter of 2021.

However, the debut was significantly delayed due to internal conflicts. The group's planned debut with the track Attention in 2021 faced numerous setbacks. Min Hee Jin, who was overseeing the project, reportedly avoided meetings and failed to provide the necessary branding materials for over eight months. Allegedly, she was consulting with a shaman during this period, spending over $40 million in March and April 2021.

The report reveals that Min Hee Jin even considered quitting and starting her own label, envisioning a split where she would have a significant stake alongside Hybe and Kakao. Her shaman advised using Hybe's resources to take the team from Source and establish her own label. Ultimately, Min Hee Jin prevailed in this internal struggle, and Source Music transferred the team to her control in September 2021.

Min Hee Jin responds to the allegations

However, Min Hee Jin has denied all allegations made against her in the report. She exclusively spoke to media house YTN and said that it is false information. Moreover, the CEO has also revealed that she will be taking strong legal action to refute the accusations made against her.