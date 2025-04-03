How Did Young Scooter Really Die? Shocking Details Emerge After Rapper's Death on His Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Young Scooter, real name Kenneth Edward Bailey, passed away on his 39th birthday, March 28. A newly released report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he died from a “penetrating injury of the right thigh.”

The report stated that his injury caused significant blood loss but was not from a gunshot wound. Instead, officials determined that Bailey injured himself on wooden fencing material or woody debris after jumping at least one fence. His manner of death was ruled accidental, as per E! News.

Atlanta police provided more details about the circumstances leading to Young Scooter’s death. Lt. Andrew Smith stated that officers had responded to a call about a dispute involving a weapon.

The call also mentioned gunshots and a woman being dragged back inside a house. When officers arrived and knocked on the door, a man briefly opened it before shutting it again.

While police secured the area, two men ran from the back of the house. One returned inside, but the other jumped over two fences while fleeing. Officers later found the injured man on the other side of a fence.

Smith confirmed, “When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Gray Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Atlanta police addressed online speculation regarding Young Scooter’s death. The department stated that no officers fired their weapons or used force against Bailey.

In a statement, officials said, “While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey.”

Lt. Smith stated that the injury appeared to be some type of fracture or deep wound that resulted in significant bleeding. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Atlanta police arrested 31-year-old Demetria Spence, who was accused of making a false 911 call before Bailey’s death. Officials said Spence falsely reported that a woman was being assaulted and that shots had been fired. She also claimed that a child was in danger.

Spence was charged with transmitting a false public alarm. Fulton County Jail records showed she remained in custody on 1st April. Police did not immediately confirm whether she had legal representation.

