Who Was Patty Maloney? Star Wars Holiday Special Star Dead at 89

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Patty Maloney, widely loved for her roles in numerous TV shows and films, recently passed away at 89, as confirmed by her manager.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, her brother David Myrabo revealed that Maloney had suffered multiple strokes and was in hospice care in Winter Park, Florida.

"For a little person growing up in a big world, she did everything she wanted to do," he shared with the outlet.

For those unversed, Patty Maloney portrayed Chewbacca's son, Lumpy, in the Star Wars Holiday Special (1978). Interestingly, this came just five years after she earned her first credits on vibrant shows like Far Out Space Nuts and The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

A familiar face on television, Maloney made appearances in popular series such as Charlie's Angels, Rhoda, The Love Boat, and the beloved Little House on the Prairie.

Born and raised in New York, Patty Maloney began her performing career in carnivals and with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

In 1961, she married Joseph Vitek. However, after his passing, she was deeply grief-stricken. Concerned for her well-being, her friends encouraged her to return to performing, leading her back to the spotlight with roles like her appearance in Far Out Space Nuts.

Seven years after Joseph Vitek's passing from cancer, Patty Maloney made her return to performing.

She began working with Billy Barty, and the two appeared together onscreen for the first time in Punch and Jody (1974), according to IMDb.

While her face wasn’t visible in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, her talents were highly sought after.

In a 2008 interview, Patty Maloney reminisced about her Star Wars Holiday Special role, recalling her costume: "It was made of all human hair, which made it very, very warm... it was a very warm suit," the Under the Rainbow actress shared.

Her other notable credits include Ernest Saves Christmas (1988), The Addams Family (1991), and more.

