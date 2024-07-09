ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE have been involved in an ongoing feud where the latter accused her of breaching trust in the course of duty. She has been summoned by Yongsan Police Station as the first defendant for the hearing proceedings. There are a total of three defendants, including the CEO.

Min Hee Jin attends the initial hearing for the breach of trust case

On July 9, 2024, CEO Min Hee Jin was seen arriving at the Yongsan Police Station to attend the initial hearing for a breach of trust case as the first defendant. She has been accused of professional malpractice by HYBE.

When reporters asked her what she would explain during the proceedings, the CEO stated that she would tell the truth. Additionally, she denied the accusations and emphasized that the breach of trust in the line of duty did not make sense.

Moreover, onlookers noticed that Min Hee Jin was wearing NewJeans merch for her appearance, along with a cap. The t-shirt is from the official NewJeans x Hiroshi Fujiwara Ver. 4 merchandise released during their comeback in June 2024. Her outfit led to a discussion among Korean netizens, who said not only did she look "cool and hip" but also showed her love for the group. It is only a matter of time before the outfit sells out again!

More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict

HYBE and ADOR’s conflict started in April 2024 after the former discovered that the latter had been trying to overtake management rights. HYBE conducted a sudden internal audit on ADOR and sent a letter to Min Hee Jin, asking her to step down from her position as CEO. However, the CEO has denied every accusation made against her and assured that she had no intentions of taking over ADOR and NewJeans.

Additionally, the results of the audit revealed that Min Hee Jin and other officials at ADOR were indeed trying to separate themselves from HYBE along with NewJeans. HYBE announced that they will be taking the matter to court and suing the accused for breach of trust and professional malpractice.

However, on the very same day, Min Hee Jin held an emergency press conference where she made some explosive revelations, causing more tension between the two companies. Currently, the conflict remains unresolved.

