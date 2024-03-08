aespa will be joining the cast of Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock season 2 for a special appearance. Additionally, they will also be releasing an OST song which will be featured on the show. The video teaser for the song titled Get Goin’ has been revealed by the streaming platform through its official social media page.

aespa to guest star in Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock season 2

On March 8, 2024, Apple TV+ posted a video snippet of a song featuring K-pop girl group aespa. The teaser starts with the members of the group standing in a line with their microphones. Winter appears first, and when she walks to the side, Karina, Giselle, and Ningning are revealed. At the end, the cast of the show appears in the video, confirming that they will be collaborating with the band.

The streaming platform captioned the video ‘Fraggle Pop’ and revealed more information subsequently. They urged fans to join Uncle Travelling Matt and the Fraggles for a new episode where aespa will also be joining the cast. Apart from the guest appearance, a new OST song will also be released on March 29, 2024, for the latest episode of the show. The girl group will be performing the new song for the upcoming episode as well.

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock is the second season of the American children's musical puppet show. Rebooted from the 1983 series Fraggle Rock by Jim Henson, the show displays various creatures in society and follows their everyday lives. Many other pop stars have graced their presence in the ongoing series. Additionally, Adam Lambert will also be joining the show as a special guest and will perform his songs.

aespa future activities

The K-pop group is gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights. According to SM Entertainment's schedule released earlier in the month of February, aespa will be releasing new music in the first half of 2024. It is expected that they will perform new songs at the concert.