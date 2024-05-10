Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on TV right now. The viewers are enjoying the current track in the show. Sahiba, who tried to keep Akeer’s identity confidential from Angad, is now fighting for his custody with him. Angad has learned the truth and is keen on snatching away Akeer from Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria as Sahiba and Angad.

Sahiba comes to the Brar house after 5 years

As per the latest promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann uploaded on the official Instagram handle of StarPlus, Sahiba ends up in Brar mansion while looking for Akeer. Everyone in the family gets shocked to see her there after a long time.

As Sahiba comes, Angad tells her that he tried contacting her several times, but couldn’t get to her. He asks where she went, leaving behind Akeer. Sahiba accuses Angad of pretending to be unaware of her imprisonment. She says that he is now habitual of messing up things and then putting on a false front. Angad asks Sahiba to calm down as Akeer is with him only.

The caption of the promo reads, “Akeer ko dhoondte dhoondte kayi saalon baad, Sahiba ke qadam pade hain Brar mansion mein. Ye qadam ab le jaayenge kahani ko kaunse mod par? (While searching for Akeer, Sahiba steps into Brar mansion after a long time. How will this bring a change in the story?)”

Here’s the recent teaser of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Set against a Punjabi backdrop, Teri Meri Doriyaann depicts the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada among others in key roles.

The drama series is backed by Cockrow and Shaika Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

