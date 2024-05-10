Sonakshi Sinha talks about doing 35th film without kissing or stripping scene: 'I've always made it clear...'

Recently, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha captivated audiences with her performance in the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series received praise from numerous celebrities. Sonakshi recently discussed her journey to her 35th film without any intimate scenes.

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that before commencing filming for the movie, she made it clear to the director that she wouldn’t be doing any kissing or intimate scenes. She also expressed her belief that this decision didn't cause her to miss out on anything significant.

Sonakshi Sinha on not doing intimate scene

In an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about her approach to films without any intimate scenes. She responded, “I'm on my 35th film now and I still stand there! A good actor will always get work. In my entire career, I don’t think I have lost out on anything that has had a kissing scene or intimate scene.”

She further added that she has been very clear on this with the filmmaker before beginning filming. "I've always made it clear to my director, the filmmaker with whom I'm working that 'This is something I'm not comfortable doing.' It is totally up to you. If you still want to go ahead with me, if you think as an actor, I would bring something to the table, I will do the film but find a way around that, let's work it out or you are very free to go to someone else who is comfortable doing that", Sonakshi Sinha added.

The Heeramandi actress also revealed that there was a phase when her films weren’t doing well, but despite that, she wasn’t sitting at home and was always working.

Sonakshi Sinha on professional front

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg in 2010. Currently, she is basking in the success of Heeramandi. She will next be seen in Kakuda and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.

