Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan drops Miami photo dump and we are loving the female attention he is getting

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is already quite popular even before his big Bollywood debut. The star kid often makes it to the headlines for looking like an exact replica like his dad. And now ever since he has made his Instagram debut, girls are drooling over his pictures.

Recently, the soon-to-be actor has shared a couple of his pictures from his Miami visit and all we can do is look at the comments section and read the comments of his female fans who cannot stop gushing over the star kid.