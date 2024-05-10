Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a social media fame who is often spotted marking his presence at lavish events. He even parties with star kids, and his pictures with Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, or Khushi Kapoor often grab much attention. He was also seen posing alongside Rihanna at Anant Ambani's star-studded pre-wedding festivities. Recently, in a podcast, Orry revealed if he fears Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned maintaining a certain boundary with two of the well-known celebrities in the industry out of respect. So, without any further ado, let's get into the details!

Orry has lots of respect for Salman Khan and Karan Johar

In a podcast session with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Orry shared insights into his friendships, life goals, and earnings. In one of the segments, the comedian asked the socialite about which actors he fears. She inquired whether he felt scared about performing alongside Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17. Landing a thoughtful answer, the social media star mentioned that he fears no one but instead has a certain respect for the Dabangg actor and Karan Johar.

Orhan remarked, "Mujhe darr nahi lagta hai, par respect hota hai. Wo respect se ek boundary hai. Shayad Salman bhai hai yaa Karan, jab bhi Koffee With Karan kiya. Aisa nahi ki main darr raha Karan se, par respect hai ki aadmi zindagi mein kya kiya hai, kahan pahuncha hai aur kya accomplishments aur achievements hai, hard work hai, wo senior hai. Wo darr nahi hai, par wo boundary hai, hota hai."

"(I don't feel feared, but I respect them. There is a boundary with respect. Maybe Salman Khan or Karan, whenever we did Koffee With Karan. It is not that I am afraid of Karan, but I respect what a man has done in his life, where he has reached, what accomplishments and achievements he has, how hard he works, and how senior he is. There is no fear, but there is a boundary; it happens)."

Have a look at his post with Salman Khan:

Known as 'Bollywood's BFF,' Orry has shared many of his pictures with famous personalities that have gone viral. This is the reason that many social media users are left wondering what he does for a living.

