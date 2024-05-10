PHOTO: Megastar Chiranjeevi and son Ram Charan meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Padma Awards event

Megastar Chiranjeevi has added yet another feather to his long list of accolades by becoming a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award. Receiving such a prestigious honor to his name, the actor also got a chance to meet with Union Minister Amit Shah at the event.

In the latest photo surfaced on the internet, one can see the Megastar and his son Ram Charan greeting the Home Minister at the venue of the Padma Awards. Both of them looked extremely joyful to meet the minister with Ram exhibiting a classy stature beside him.

Check out the picture of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan meeting Amit Shah

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with 131 others was announced as the winner of the Padma Awards earlier this year. Including the actor, many esteemed personalities received awards from the hands of President Droupadi Murmu on May 9, 2024.

The Rashtrapathi Bhavan saw an immense number of people churning in for the event, especially with Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, and mother Surekha also making their presence known. Besides Chiranjeevi, veteran actress and dancer Vyjayanthimala was also a recipient of the award.

Chiranjeevi received the second-highest civilian award in the country for his immense contributions to Indian cinema over the years. The actor who is also a former union minister has made plenty of efforts in his life, entertaining people, especially with his Telugu films.

Chiranjeevi on the work front

Chiranjeevi is currently engaged in the shooting of his next film, Vishwambhara. The socio-fantasy film written and directed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vassishta features the Megastar in a lead role with Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, and many more playing key roles.

The film marks the actor’s 156th cinematic venture which was announced with a title teaser on his birthday last year. The shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad with 70% of the movie said to have heavy visual effects.

Ram Charan's next

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is also gearing up for the release of his next film Game Changer with director Shankar. The movie starring the RRR actor in the lead role is said to be about an honest IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the political system in the country.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The movie is expected to release in theaters during the latter half of 2024.

