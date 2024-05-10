Beach Boys Star Brian Wilson Officially Placed In Conservatorship Amid Battle With Neurocognitive Disorder; Deets Inside

Brian Wilson, 81, was one of the members of The Beach Boys band. The band grew to prominence during the 60s and the 81-year-old singer was the bass guitarist in it. The musician has now made it to the headlines as he was put in conservatorship to manage his personal and medical decisions amid his battle with neurocognitive disorder.

Judge places Brian Wilson under conservatorship

Wilson’s family and his inner circle had filed the petition in February, to put the veteran musician under conservatorship after the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson in January. His late wife would look after most of his tasks and affairs.

According to The Guardian, Gus T May, a Los Angeles senior court judge, gave the green light to this petition. May said, “I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary.”

As per the judge, the evidence states that Wilson agrees to this arrangement and lacks the ability to make decisions for his health.

According to the publication, a doctor's diagnosis filed in the petition stated that the musician has a "major neurocognitive disorder." The doctor also said that Wilson is taking medication for dementia and he is, "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter."

Who has the judge appointed as Brian Wilson’s caretaker?

As per the outlet, Gus T May named his two longtime associates, publicist Jean Sievers and his manager LeeAnn Hard as his conservators. There were no major objections voiced.

Sievers and Hard have been close to the veteran musician and his wife for many years. In a report, Wilson’s attorney Frank Cipriano cited the musician understood the need for the conservatorship and trusted Sieven’s and Hards judgement.

The legendary musician’s two out of seven children, Cranie and Wendy Wilson required via their attorney that all Wilson’s children should be added to a group text concerning their father and requested all of them should be consulted regarding their father’s medical decisions. The judge approved this request.

