Aavesham box office collections: 99.50 Crore in 4 Weeks, Kerala run curtailed by OTT release
Before the whole digital release fiasco, Aavesham was cruising for a Rs. 110 crore plus final. Now with the run effectively ending, it will just about end around Rs. 102-103 crore.
Aavesham grossed Rs. 11 crore approx in its fourth week at the Indian box office, which brings its total to just shy of Rs. 100 crore milestone. The film slowed down at the start of the week when the rumours of OTT release started pouring in and then saw a big drop on Thursday when it debuted on Amazon Prime as it was discontinued from nearly 65 per cent of cinemas in Kerala. Today there is another major cut in its showcasing, with the film practically ending its run in the state.
For the uninitiated, in Kerala, the exhibitor association bars films from being screened once they hit digital platforms. While this might sound a bit harsh, if one is pro cinema, this is one move to get behind. The four-week digital window is simply foolish, especially in a state like Kerala where films tend to run longer.
The argument from the production side is usually the size of the cheque that the OTT platform offers but that is a bubble that will burst sooner or later. That argument is here as well with Aavesham getting one of the biggest prices ever for a Malayalam film. Sure, the producer is making the most in the situation but that is looking in the short run. In the long run, the shortened windows will kill the theatrical business and you can’t go on without your foundational revenue stream, especially when the inflated digital revenue will eventually correct itself.
Before the whole digital release fiasco, Aavesham was cruising for a Rs. 85-90 crore final in Kerala and Rs. 110 crore plus nationwide. Now with the run effectively ending, it will just about go over Rs. 76 crore in Kerala and Rs. 102-103 crore nationwide. The potential release of Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions might have added another Rs. 10-20 crore to its total, which now seems improbable.
The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 36 crore (8 days)
Week Two - Rs. 30 crore
Week Three - Rs. 22.50 crore
4th Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore
4th Saturday - Rs. 2.40 crore
4th Sunday - Rs. 3 crore
4th Monday - Rs. 1.40 crore
4th Tuesday - Rs. 1.20 crore
4th Wednesday - Rs. 1 crore
4th Thursday - Rs. 0.50 crore
Total - Rs. 99.50 crore
