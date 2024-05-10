Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot surprises his father with a swanky new car; Watch

Shalin Bhanot, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 16 has been a popular personality in the entertainment industry, gracing several successful shows with his talent. His work has received a massive fan base over the years.

Shalin recently stunned fans with a heartwarming gesture for his father. He gifted a brand-new car to his father as a token of his deep appreciation for his unwavering support and sacrifices.

Shalin Bhanot surprises his father with a brand new car

Shalin Bhanot took to his Instagram handle and shared a touching moment as he presented the gleaming vehicle to his father. In a heart-melting video, the duo was seen joyously unwrapping the car, radiating sheer happiness and gratitude.

The proud son then posed alongside his parents, their smiles illuminating the frame, showcasing a beautiful family bond. His heartfelt gesture shows how much he cares for his family and highlights his down-to-earth nature, even though he's achieved great success in entertainment.

The father-son duo twinned in black. Shalin wore a cool black shirt with a white U-neck tee underneath. He paired it with blue jeans and white shoes.

Recently, Shalin reacted to a precious video of Rahul Vaidya bonding with his daughter, Navya, as part of their morning routine. He praised the bond between the father-daughter duo while Rahul sang Navya a song from Heeramandi.

Reacting to the video, he wrote, “Social media mein bohot dunno baad jaadu dekha... beti apne pita ki godh mein, dono subha ka riaaz karte hue aur maa unhe shoot karte hue jahan maa ki bas hansi ki aawaz hi kaafi hai.. father's voice magic and daughter is the magician wow.”

More about Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot embarked on his acting journey in the entertainment industry with a stint on Roadies 2, marking the inception of his career. Since then, he has worked in several shows, including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

His talent and versatility were further highlighted as he reached the finals of Bigg Boss 16, under the guidance of host Salman Khan. Post his remarkable journey on the reality show, he secured a role in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Bekaboo, starring opposite Eisha Singh.