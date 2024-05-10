Abdu Rozik, who was seen in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, surprised his fans on Thursday (May 9) by announcing his wedding news. Yes, the Tajikistani singer is all set to tie the knot with an Emirati girl in July 2024. He shared a video of him announcing this news on his Instagram handle. Now, Abdu's best friend Shiv Thakare has reacted to this announcement.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik formed a close friendship during their stint in Bigg Boss 16. Their bromance was the highlight of the season. Their close bond remained in the outer world as well and they are often spotted together at social gatherings.

Shiv Thakare reacts to Abdu Rozik's wedding:

After Abdu Rozik made his wedding date announcement, News 18 contacted Shiv Thakare to learn more about the 20-year-old's wedding. When asked, Shiv shared that he had no idea about Abdu's wedding or regarding his bride-to-be.

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's post here-

About Abdu Rozik's announcement:

Yesterday (May 9), Abdu Rozik delighted his fans by announcing the news of his marriage. He shared a video on his Instagram handle where the Bigg Boss 16 fame looks visibly excited as he shared this with his fans. Sharing this clip, he wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

About Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's bond:

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's friendship has a massive fan following. During their stint in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu and Shiv often proved their friendship by taking a stand for one another. Shiv and Abdu were a part of the 'mandali' which also included Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

