Fans of Charly Bliss are in for a treat: on August 16th, Lucky Number will release their brand-new album, Forever. After releasing Young Enough in 2019, this is their first album in five years. The band shared the first single from the album, Nineteen, along with a cool music video directed by Henry Kaplan, where they're seen taking part in a cross-country race.

Lead singer Eva Hendricks talked about the new song, saying she's always been interested in love and relationships that don't quite work out. She thinks first love is especially wild, with lots of ups and downs.

Forever is Charly Bliss's third full-length album. It was made with a simple goal in mind: to be fun. The band wanted to make music that's enjoyable and easy to listen to. The album was produced by Jake Luppen from Hippo Campus and Caleb Wright from Samia.

Charly Bliss's Pre-Album Singles

Even though Forever is coming soon, Charly Bliss gave fans a taste of their music last year with two singles: You Don't Even Know Me Anymore and I Need a New Boyfriend. However, these songs won't be on the new album. They also made a special holiday song called It's Christmas and I Fucking Miss You with PUP in 2020, showing they can mix it up with different styles.

Pitchfork, a music website, praised Charly Bliss's last album, Young Enough, by putting it on their list of The Best Rock Albums of 2019.

Fans Buzz with Excitement for Charly Bliss's Upcoming Album

Charly Bliss is back with her new album Forever, which is full of fun and catchy songs. Lead singer Eva Hendricks of the group discussed how the highs and lows of love served as inspiration for their most recent song, Nineteen.

Caleb Wright and Jake Luppen produced the album, which should please fans of music who have been waiting for new releases since 2019.When Forever is released on August 16, fans will still be able to enjoy Charly Bliss's unique sound, even though some of the songs from the previous year won't be on the album.

