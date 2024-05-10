'It's Emotional': Young Sheldon Creators Open Up About The Heartbreaking Tragedy In Season 7 Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture episode of Young Sheldon.

If you are a The Big Bang Theory fan and have watched it religiously, you would already know that a big tragedy hit Sheldon Cooper during his young years. Well, that did happen on the latest episode of Young Sheldon, and even though the fans were aware of the tale, it was still a heartbreaking one.

Creators about the latest episode of Young Sheldon

For the fans of Young Sheldon, it came out as one of the most heartbreaking news in the series. While everyone was excited to watch the two back-to-back episodes of the above-mentioned series, on May 9, right in the last moments of the second episode, they lost one of their most loved and original characters in the series.

The news was about the passing of Lance Barber’s character George Cooper, who had died of a heart attack.

Talking about this saddening part of the sitcom, executive producer Steve Holland stated in an interview with Variety, "The way we brought this show to an end here, it's emotional."

He then added that he was "emotional" while approaching this part adding, "It's emotional for the characters. It's emotional watching it back."

He then added that he was “emotional” while approaching this part adding, “It’s emotional for the characters. It’s emotional watching it back.”

In The Big Bang Theory, it was shown that the adult Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons had lost his father when he was just 14. Well, the audience had already braced themselves, as it is the exact age of Iain Armitage’s Sheldon in the ongoing episodes of the prequel.

Steve Holland about the ending of Young Sheldon

During the upcoming episodes that will be launched on May 16, the series is coming to an end. This is where we will see Sheldon stepping into his future at Caltech and an appearance by Jim Parsons in the finale.

Talking about the final days of the prequel, Steve Holland stated that even though there is great “expectation on the endings,” there are times when “you have to put aside what you think the audience wants to see and just focus on the ending you think is good.”

He also spoke of the difficulties that the crew and the cast had to face because of “a strike-shortened season,” where they had to conclude the story in just 14 episodes, instead of 22. However, the executive producer stated, “I don’t think there’s anything we wanted to get to that we didn’t get to at the end of the day.”

