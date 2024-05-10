THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan refused to have food at Shah Rukh Khan’s house party; here’s what happened

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan stand as two stalwarts of Indian cinema, celebrated for their indelible performances that have captivated audiences worldwide. Among the two, Aamir is hailed as Mr. Perfectionist and is known for his meticulous portrayal of characters.

Reminiscing about his remarkable transformation for Dangal, we recall an amusing anecdote: a time when Aamir declined to have food at Shah Rukh's gathering. The reason behind the same will be guaranteed to evoke laughter and fond memories.

When Aamir Khan refused to have food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party

According to Hindustan Times, during an old book launch event for ‘fat loss’, Aamir was asked what he does when he attends lavish parties—does he eat the food there or skip it? In response to this interesting question, he recalled a funny incident and said that he carries his own tiffin with him at these places and eats the food recommended in his diet.

He said that when Shah Rukh Khan had invited him and others to his house for a party when Apple CEO Tim Cook had come to visit him, SRK's wife Gauri Khan had asked him to have dinner. He told her he had brought his tiffin and would eat only that food as he was on a strict diet. Aamir also revealed that the incident happened when he was preparing for Dangal.

Aamir Khan on the work front

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy working for Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also preparing for Lahore 1947 as a producer. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the upcoming big film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, along with Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's most recent appearance was in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, where he shared the screen with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. His upcoming project is King, where he is set to portray Don alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Similar to his original Don character, Shah Rukh's role in the film will feature morally ambiguous traits.

