Taylor Swift's Post Tortured Poets Eras Tour Setlist: All Songs She Performed at Paris

Taylor Swift is back on her global Eras Tour as she began with the European leg at La Defense Arena in Paris. Besides fresh costumes, choreography, visuals as well as special effects, she added new music to make the show even more fantastic.

Swift released her latest album in April 2024 titled The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) which rapidly topped the Billboard 200 chart setting many records on the way. With this new studio album which is her 12th in hand, fans eagerly anticipated how the singer would refresh her familiar setlist to accommodate the latest additions. And the multi-Grammy winner did not disappoint as usual.

Taylor Swift accommodates seven songs from Tortured Poets in new Eras Tour setlist

She reduced many songs from previous eras, supplanting them with seven songs from the TTPD anthology — or what she humorously called Female Rage: The Musical. Taylor amused her fans with a nightly surprise-song segment of Eras. The revamped show featured Swift levitating over the stage, being whimsically abducted by UFOs and broaching a ragtime jazz interlude. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Music lovers are well-fed with great new summer music. TTPD is everyone's favorite of the season. For those interested in how Taylor Swift's set list changed over time one can look at what songs were performed at her first post-Tortured Poets show under each era.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Gigi Hadid Cheekily Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From The Tortured Poets Department; It’s THIS Track

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's post-TTPD Eras Tour set-list or The Female Rage musical

Album: Fearless

Songs: Love Story, Fearless, You Belong With Me

Album: Lover

Songs: Lover, Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince, You Need To Calm Down, Cruel Summer, The Man

Album: Speak Now

Songs: Enchanted

Album: Red

Songs: 22, I Knew You Were Trouble, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Album: Reputation

Songs: Look What You Made Me Do, Don’t Blame Me, Delicate, …Ready For It?

Album: Folklore/Evermore

Songs: My Tears Ricochet, Illicit Affairs, Cardigan, August, Betty, Champagne Problems

🚨| Taylor Swift performing "Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?" on 'The Eras Tour'! #ParisTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/O9FkuejQrN — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 9, 2024

Album: Midnights

Songs: Anti-Hero, Mastermind, Karma, Bejeweled, Midnight Rain, Lavender Haze, Vigilante Shit

Album: 1989

Songs: Wildest Dreams, Style, Bad Blood, Blank Space, Willow, Shake It Off, Marjorie

Album: The Tortured Poets Department

Songs: Down Bad, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, Fortnight, But Daddy I Love Him, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, So High School, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Taylor Swift also surprised fans with two special songs - Paris from her album Midnights, and LOML from The Tortured Poets Department

ALSO READ: From All Too Well To Back To December: Top 10 Taylor Swift Breakup Tracks Amid Release Of TTPD