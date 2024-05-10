Taylor Swift's Post Tortured Poets Eras Tour Setlist: All Songs She Performed at Paris
Taylor Swift made significant changes to her Eras Tour setlist. She included seven hit tracks from The Tortured Poets Department replacing old songs.
Taylor Swift is back on her global Eras Tour as she began with the European leg at La Defense Arena in Paris. Besides fresh costumes, choreography, visuals as well as special effects, she added new music to make the show even more fantastic.
Swift released her latest album in April 2024 titled The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) which rapidly topped the Billboard 200 chart setting many records on the way. With this new studio album which is her 12th in hand, fans eagerly anticipated how the singer would refresh her familiar setlist to accommodate the latest additions. And the multi-Grammy winner did not disappoint as usual.
Taylor Swift accommodates seven songs from Tortured Poets in new Eras Tour setlist
She reduced many songs from previous eras, supplanting them with seven songs from the TTPD anthology — or what she humorously called Female Rage: The Musical. Taylor amused her fans with a nightly surprise-song segment of Eras. The revamped show featured Swift levitating over the stage, being whimsically abducted by UFOs and broaching a ragtime jazz interlude.
Music lovers are well-fed with great new summer music. TTPD is everyone's favorite of the season. For those interested in how Taylor Swift's set list changed over time one can look at what songs were performed at her first post-Tortured Poets show under each era.
Taylor Swift's post-TTPD Eras Tour set-list or The Female Rage musical
Album: Fearless
Songs: Love Story, Fearless, You Belong With Me
Album: Lover
Songs: Lover, Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince, You Need To Calm Down, Cruel Summer, The Man
Album: Speak Now
Songs: Enchanted
Album: Red
Songs: 22, I Knew You Were Trouble, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Album: Reputation
Songs: Look What You Made Me Do, Don’t Blame Me, Delicate, …Ready For It?
Album: Folklore/Evermore
Songs: My Tears Ricochet, Illicit Affairs, Cardigan, August, Betty, Champagne Problems
Album: Midnights
Songs: Anti-Hero, Mastermind, Karma, Bejeweled, Midnight Rain, Lavender Haze, Vigilante Shit
Album: 1989
Songs: Wildest Dreams, Style, Bad Blood, Blank Space, Willow, Shake It Off, Marjorie
Album: The Tortured Poets Department
Songs: Down Bad, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, Fortnight, But Daddy I Love Him, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, So High School, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
Taylor Swift also surprised fans with two special songs - Paris from her album Midnights, and LOML from The Tortured Poets Department
