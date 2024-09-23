With a brand new album, aespa is all set to make their comeback. The group made the announcement on September 23, 2024, that they will be releasing their fifth mini-album titled Whiplash. A teaser also accompanied the announcement, showcasing the concept for the upcoming record.

In the short teaser, a device that looks futuristic and aligns with their group’s ongoing theme is incorporated. The album is set to be released on October 21, 2024, and will have a total of 6 songs, including the title track of the same name. The group is making their comeback five months following the release of their full album Armageddon, which included two title tracks: Supernova and Armageddon.

Supernova topped all the local charts in the South Korean music industry, including Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube, which ultimately gave them another Perfect All-Kill under their belt. Moreover, it has also been recorded as the longest-running #1 song on the music platform Melon. Previously, the group achieved a PAK with their song Savage from their first mini-album of the same name in 2021.

It consists of a total of 10 songs and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they performed across many cities and countries. The tour kicked off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they performed for two nights. It is expected that the group will be performing songs from the upcoming album during the concert as well.

