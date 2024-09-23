‘Bigger new start’: BABYMONSTER announces fall comeback with first full-length album; music video shoot begins

BABYMONSTER, the rookie girl group, has already established a strong foothold in the realm of K-pop with their many releases since November 2023. Now, they are set to make their highly anticipated return. YG Entertainment has confirmed that the septet is gearing up for the release of their first full-length album.

On September 23, YG Entertainment confirmed through a Korean media outlet that BABYMONSTER is beginning the preparation for their highly-anticipated first studio album.

“From today, we will be producing several music videos, including the title track for BABYMONSTER’s first studio album, which is scheduled to be released this fall," the agency announced.

Additionally, they have confirmed that the septet will be filming in several locations that they have secured early on. With extensive support from their agency, the girl group will complete this large-scale project.

Moreover, on this day, YG Entertainment also revealed that the recording for BABYMONSTER’s first studio album is already completed and they are now in the finishing stages. In addition, the choreography for the upcoming release, which will be filmed in music videos over the next few weeks, has also been finalized.

“We are now in the final stages to prepare for an even bigger new start," the girl group’s agency asserted, raising anticipation for their first full-length album release in the fall. Following the release, they are expected to put their utmost efforts into the promotion of the title track and other songs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, previously, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk announced that after their comeback, BABYMONSTER will embark on their first world tour in 2025.

On November 27, 2023, BABYMONSTER (also known as Baemon) debuted as a six-piece with their first single, BATTER UP. Then, on February 1, 2024, they released their second single and the pre-release for their forthcoming album, Stuck in the Middle.

Ahyeon, a pre-debut member who couldn’t join the group from the beginning due to health issues, returned for the release of their first self-titled mini album BABYMONS7ER.

On July 1, the group released a new digital single titled FOREVER. Baemon’s current lineup consists of seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: EXO’s Baekhyun's indoor smoking issue, BLACKPINK’s Jennie fandom name row, Yoo Ah In cleared of sexual assault, more