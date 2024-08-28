aespa's Karina announced as global ambassador for Prada; joins ENHYPEN, Song Kang, Somi, more

Karina, the charismatic leader of the globally renowned K-pop group aespa, has been officially announced as Prada's newest global ambassador, joining a prestigious roster that includes ENHYPEN, Song Kang, and Somi. This announcement marks another addition to Prada's ongoing convergence with the Hallyu wave, further cementing the luxury fashion house's connection with the dynamic world of K-pop.

Karina, whose real name is Yu Ji Min, has already been turning heads in the fashion industry, particularly with her appearance at the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in January. Dressed in an ethereal white gown from Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, she effortlessly exuded elegance and style, complemented by a chic yellow bucket bag. Her presence at the event not only solidified her status as a fashion icon but also hinted at the exciting collaboration to come.

Meanwhile, aespa, known for its innovative concept that blends the real and virtual worlds, has been pushing the boundaries of K-pop with its unique approach. The group, comprising members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, along with their digital avatars known as ae, has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Their name itself, a combination of avatar, experience, and aspect, reflects their forward-thinking vision and the immersive experiences they bring to the table.

In 2024, aespa continued to make headlines with the release of their first studio album, Armageddon. The album, led by the hit singles Supernova and Armageddon, showcased the group's versatility and musical prowess. Supernova, in particular, was a massive success, achieving perfect all-kill status in South Korea and securing the group's first number one on the Circle Digital Chart. The track also made waves internationally, peaking at number six on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Adding to their momentum, aespa embarked on their second world tour, Synk: Parallel Line, with sold-out shows in Seoul and beyond. The group also made their much-anticipated Japanese debut with the single Hot Mess, further expanding their reach and influence.

Karina's appointment as Prada's global ambassador is not just a recognition of her individual style and influence but also a celebration of aespa's remarkable journey and impact.

