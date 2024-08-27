Will aespa and NewJeans take center stage at Coachella in 2025? Viral social media post has fans guessing

The excitement among K-Pop fans has recently soared with the emergence of a viral post hinting at the possibility of aespa and NewJeans making their Coachella debut in 2025. The speculation, fueled by an alleged lineup circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), has fans abuzz with anticipation.

According to the post, aespa is rumored to be slated for a performance on the Sahara stage, the very platform where BLACKPINK delivered a memorable and historical set in 2019. Meanwhile, NewJeans is said to be set to take over the main stage previously graced by aespa in 2022. The prospect of these two influential fourth-generation girl groups performing at one of the world’s most renowned music festivals has certainly captured the imagination of fans.

However, it's essential to approach this news with a degree of caution. Upon closer examination, the schedule in question reveals a URL reading “coachella2025fakesettimes,” which raises significant doubts about the authenticity of the leaked lineup. The original poster of the tweet has since clarified that the source of the schedule is not credible, suggesting that the excitement might be premature.

Take a look at the post here;

Meanwhile, Coachella, renowned for its eclectic and star-studded lineup, has increasingly become a significant stage for international artists, with K-pop acts making notable appearances in recent years. BLACKPINK's groundbreaking performance in 2019 was a game-changer, setting a high bar for future K-Pop performances at the festival.

Since then, aespa dazzled audiences in 2022, followed by impressive sets from ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM in 2023. The potential inclusion of aespa and NewJeans in Coachella 2025 would undoubtedly add another exciting dimension to the festival and further cement K-Pop's growing global influence.

For now, fans will need to be patient and await official announcements regarding the Coachella 2025 lineup. The speculation surrounding aespa and NewJeans shows the growing anticipation and excitement for K-Pop’s future international appearances.

In the meantime, the speculation raises an intriguing question for fans: if they could, who would be the next K-pop artist they would want to see take center stage at Coachella in 2025.

